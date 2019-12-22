  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Rio Vista News

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person was seriously injured after crashing their SUV into a roadside ditch in Rio Vista on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Rio Delta Fire District responded to the crash on Highway 12 at approximately 5 p.m. Crews located the vehicle with significant damage upside down in a ditch of water.

Swipe left for more photos of the crash.

Firefighters extracted the driver who was pinned in the car and transported them to a nearby trauma center to be treated for major injuries.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not yet been released.

