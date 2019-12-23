RENTON, Wash. (CBS13/AP) — Just when it felt like the 49ers had an upper hand for their massive game coming up against the Seahawks this Sunday, word has broke that “Beastmode” may be coming back.

Seattle could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.

Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll said on KIRO-AM.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.

Adding on to earlier NFL Network report, Marshawn Lynch is scheduled to meet today with Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll and take a physical, per source. “Both sides are optimistic he is back wearing 24”, per source. And that would mean Lynch and Seahawks vs. 49ers for NFC West title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports that Lynch is taking his physical on Monday – meaning, if he passes it, Lynch could be playing for the Seahawks as soon as Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season before a core injury ended his season. Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks and rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

Lynch visited Seattle’s facility earlier this month but the team said it was simply to see some friends. The team had to report the visit to the league because Lynch has not officially filed retirement papers with the league and could be signed by anyone.

Carroll said general manager John Schneider had been in contact with Lynch’s representatives on the off-chance there was a need down the road.

“John is always on the options and in astute fashion he’s been connected with this one just in case for a long enough time that we’ve had some runway for it. He’s had plenty of time to be working and get ready in case something came up and I’m anxious to see him when we get him here,” Carroll said. “There is a lot of history here that is great history and there was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness we like to play with, so if we get a chance to get the beast back on the field we’ll see how that works out.”

Sunday’s Seahawks-Niners game will have massive implications for the playoff picture. If the 49ers win, they’ll be the NFC’s top seed and will have a bye week. If they lose to Seattle, they will drop to the fifth seed and have to play on the road.

