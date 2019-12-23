Comments
NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — The driver of a Jeep Cherokee died Monday evening in a solo-crash on State Route 193, north of Taylor Road, CHP said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was going south on SR-193 when they lost control for an unknown reason, swerved into the northbound lanes, and crashed into the sidewall.
CHP says the Jeep overturned in the crash and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. First responders transported the driver to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
CHP units remained on the scene to investigate the crash and clear the roadway.