ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the man suspected of robbing an Elk Grove bank while wearing a construction worker outfit.
The robbery happened Monday at the El Dorado Savings Bank along Grant Line Road.
Elk Grove police say, around 10:45 a.m., the man walked up to a teller and demanded money. The teller, fearing for their safety, gave up an undisclosed amount of cash and the man took off.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect near Heritage Hill Drive and Calvine Road. However, officers came up empty after searching that area.
Police say the man stands about 6’ tall and was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket with black sleeves, along with dark-colored pants and a white hard hat.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.