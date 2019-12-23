SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The mother of a young man who was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this month says she didn’t even know he had been detained until the hospital called to tell her that her son was in a coma.
Antonio Thomas was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Dec. 8 and found unresponsive shortly after. He is currently in a coma at the UC Davis Medical Center.
“He told me on the phone ‘Nobody’s hurt, nobody’s in trouble.’ And after he talked to me he said, ‘You can go see him, I released him,” Thomas’ mother said on Monday.
The doctor reportedly said Thomas’ injuries are in line with being put in a chokehold. Thomas’ family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento are waiting for answers from the Sacramento County Sheriff about the matter.