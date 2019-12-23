Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) — A person was stabbed during a road rage incident on Highway 65 in Placer County Monday.
Auburn CHP spokesperson David Martinez said both parties involved in the incident confronted each other near while on Highway 65 near the Roseville Galleria Monday afternoon.
Both vehicles, a white pickup truck and a red Jeep, continued on the highway to the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp, where they got out of their vehicles and continued arguing. During the confrontation, one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, Martinez said.
Witnesses at the scene detained the stabbing suspect until officers arrived at the scene.
The CHP is investigating this incident. Officers did not give an update on the victims’ injuries.