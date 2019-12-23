FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – New photos have been released of the wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield that left nine people hurt early Saturday morning.
California Highway Patrol said a white Toyota Corolla was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just west of Abernathy Road when it crashed head-on into two other vehicles.
The crash resulted in a total of nine people, including four children, being hurt.
All except one driver suffered minor injuries, Fairfield Fire says. That driver suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from their car by first responders.
CHP officers arrested the wrong-way driver on suspicion of DUI. That driver’s name has not been released at this point.
Eastbound I-80 was closed for a time early Saturday morning due to the crash.