NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The International Sportsmen’s Expos Contest will begin on 1/6/20 at 12:00AM and ends on 1/12/20 at 11:59PM. Contest is sponsored by KOVR/KMAX.

(b) To participate, log on to CBS13.com or GoodDaySacramento.com and click on the contest link. The entrant will be linked to the entry form that they must complete and include their full name, birth date, home address, e-mail address and phone number.

(c) Viewers may enter once per day.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at CBS13.com and/or http://www.GoodDaySacramento.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.CBS13.com and http://www.GoodDaySacramneto.com.

(f) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on http://www.CBS13.com and GoodDaySacramento.com.

(g) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(h) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

68165

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to California residents who reside in the Sacramento/ Stockton and Modesto DMA and who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, CBS Corporation, PorterCo Agency, International Sportsmen’s Expos, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton and Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

3. Prizes:

(a) One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded. Grand prize is four (4) tickets for International Sportsmen’s Expos at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Thursday, January 16, 2020 through Sunday, January 19, 2020 valid for one entry each, a Klymit Motion 60 Backpack, a MPOWERD Luci Explore, INFUZE 18 oz. Vessel, Sportncare Microfiber Towel, and TETON Sports XL Camp Pillow. Prize value: $375.94.

(b) Nine (9) Secondary Prizes will be awarded. Secondary prize is four (4) tickets for International Sportsmen’s Expos at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Thursday, January 16, 2020 through Sunday, January 19, 2020 valid for one entry each. Prize value: $64.00.

(c) Prize does not include items not specified, such as ground transportation, parking fees, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(d) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of KOVR/KMAX, 2713 KOVR Drive, West Sacramento California, 95605. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by 12:00pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. Grand prize will not be mailed to winner, grand prize must be picked up by winner.

(e) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) On or about Monday, January 13, 2020, one grand prize and nine secondary prize winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

(c) Winners need not watch or be present to win.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release KOVR/KMAX, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by 3/12/20 to:

International Sportsmen’s Expos Contest Rules c/o KOVR/KMAX TV 2713 KOVR Drive West Sacramento, CA 95605