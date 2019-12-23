EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are warning drivers to avoid taking a snow-logged mountain road in El Dorado County.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recently had to rescue several people who have gotten their cars stuck on Iron Mountain Road.
It appears drivers, either through GPS or previous experience, are trying to take the road try and get to Highway 88. However, a large snow pile is blocking the road – and people are getting stuck.
Many smaller Sierra roads are impassable once the snow moves in. Law enforcement agencies have been urging drivers to be prepared for winter driver conditions and to avoid blindly trusting GPS devices for shortcuts.
Chain controls were dropped on Highway 50 and Interstate 80 in the Sierra after the latest storm, but another storm is expected to arrive on Christmas Day.