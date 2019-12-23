  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Modesto early Monday morning.

The scene was along the 1800 block of Robertson Road.

Modesto Fire says crews responded around 4 a.m. and knocked down the flames in about five minutes.

Firefighters found one person was still inside the apartment and removed them. That person later died, Modesto Fire says.

A total of four apartments were damaged by either the fire, smoke or water. Five people have been displaced; the Red Cross is helping those people.

Comments

Leave a Reply