MODESTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Modesto early Monday morning.
The scene was along the 1800 block of Robertson Road.
Modesto Fire says crews responded around 4 a.m. and knocked down the flames in about five minutes.
Firefighters found one person was still inside the apartment and removed them. That person later died, Modesto Fire says.
A total of four apartments were damaged by either the fire, smoke or water. Five people have been displaced; the Red Cross is helping those people.