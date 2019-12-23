Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A portion of a major south Sacramento roadway has been closed off due to law enforcement activity Monday morning.
The scene is just off of Stockton Boulevard, near Fleming Avenue.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, someone called just after 6:30 a.m. to report seeing an unresponsive person in the road.
Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures once they found the woman. Medics soon pronounced the woman dead, however.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death, as investigators have found unspecified trauma on the woman’s body. Exactly how the woman died had not been determined.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.
