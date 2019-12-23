SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a robbery and shooting outside of a store on Florin Road last December has been sentenced to life in prison.
The incident happened back on Dec. 22, 2018. Prosecutors said Dorthea Brewer went to a convenience store on Florin Road to buy lottery tickets. While she was standing in line, Shylow Therman was standing behind her.
When Brewer returned to her car, prosecutors said Brewer was accosted by Therman. He allegedly stuck the end of a gun through the window, pointed it at her face, grabbed her purse, then demanded money.
During the ensuing struggle, Brewer was shot in the face.
She was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Detectives later linked Therman to the crime through surveillance video from the store. Therman was soon arrested and was found with a .40-caliber Glock handgun in his waistband – the same weapon detectives say fired the fatal shot.
Back in November, a jury convicted Therman of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of committing it while engaged in a robbery.
Just a day late of a year since the murder, Judge Laurel White sentenced Therman to life in prison without the possibility of parole.