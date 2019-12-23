VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect in an auto burglary, credit card fraud case was arrested Monday in Sacramento.
Last month, a burglary victim reported their credit cards were taken from their vehicle in unincorporated Winters. Within hours of the theft, officials say two men began an “unlawful shopping spree” with the victim’s credit cards, charging $2,500 at two businesses in Vacaville.
After posting the suspects’ pictures on Facebook, Vacaville police identified them as 55-year-old Donald Todd and 32-year-old Brandon Gibbons, both Sacramento residents.
Vacaville police say Gibbons was taken into custody Monday morning for probation violations by Sacramento County Probation Officers. Vacaville Detectives were notified of his arrest and interviewed him at the jail. He was transferred to the Solano County Jail and charged with auto burglary, ID theft, and credit card fraud.
Police are still looking for Todd. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
If you have any information about Todd’s whereabouts, contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854.