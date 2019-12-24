SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Last-minute shoppers invaded Arden Fair Mall, Christmas Eve.

“No more Christmas shopping for me and my mom,” said Ezra Porter.

Many shoppers were still looking for the perfect gifts for loved ones.

“Only about three, three last minute that I just have to pick up and go hopefully,” said Laura Byrd.

The crowds were so large, Candance Ferrick had to go to the mall two days in a row.

The first time she gave up and says she didn’t even make it into the parking lot.

“We waited on Arden Way for 30 minutes and no car moved. The lights changed, no car moved,” Ferrick said.

Christmas Eve she says was a little better.

“At least we could park the car today,” she said.

Mom Lisa Porter and her son braved the last minute shopping madness together. They even waited for nearly 2 hours to see Santa.

“Last time, I came here during the Christmas time I got trapped and I had to crawl through my passenger side door to get to my driver’s side,” Porter said.