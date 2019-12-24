SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Justin Bieber has announced a new tour that will swing by Sacramento come 2020.
Bieber has been teasing the release of some new material since Monday. Then, on Tuesday, he announced a new album tour along with a documentary series and new single, “Yummy.”
“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber says in the video announcement. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”
Bieber hasn’t released a new album since 2015, but he has been busy appearing on tracks from a multitude of artists.
The new album tour will start on May 14. Sacramento gets a May 19 date with Bieber at the Golden 1 Center.