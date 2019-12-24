  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:folsom news, Orangevale News, Power Outage, SMUD

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – More than 26,000 SMUD customers are without power in Orangevale and Folsom in an unplanned outage Tuesday morning.

According to the SMUD outage map, more than 20,300 customers in the Orangevale area are without power.

Nearly 7,000 customers in Folsom are in the dark.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the outage, but SMUD says crews are currently working to restore power.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply