Comments
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – More than 26,000 SMUD customers are without power in Orangevale and Folsom in an unplanned outage Tuesday morning.
According to the SMUD outage map, more than 20,300 customers in the Orangevale area are without power.
@SMUDUpdates SMUD personnel working safely and quickly to restore power in Orangevale and Folsom. Cause TBD; ETR TBD. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) December 24, 2019
Nearly 7,000 customers in Folsom are in the dark.
It’s unclear exactly what caused the outage, but SMUD says crews are currently working to restore power.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.