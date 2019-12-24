SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The competition is fierce and almost every store during the holiday season is fighting to make the most sales and keep up with the convenience of online shopping.

It’s a battle worth fighting for, for mom and pop shops like Stage Nine in Old Sacramento.

Owner Troy Carlson knows the rivalry is tough but he’s all for it and says the key to winning are one-of-a-kind finds and A unique experience.

“You have to have a great shopping experience, knowledgeable staff and you have to be in I think a fun area that people want to go,” he said.

Shoppers have been stopping by all week.

“I think there’s just a lot of fun items that you can’t really find online,” one shopper said.

“They are both 12 years old and so they have to come in here and look at the trains and (toy) guns,” another shopper said.

Adapting to the ever-changing world of online shopping has forced stores to stock up on toys and blast from the past Knick knacks, to keep people coming in.

“It’s like a feeling of achievement especially since we sell a lot of stuff like you don’t find in other places. When people find that, then they go like oh my gosh I hadn’t seen this in forever, I haven’t seen this since I was a kid,” Yiana, a worker with Stage Nine said.