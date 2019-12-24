Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities say three people were hurt in a crash on Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova Tuesday morning.
The scene is on Sunrise Boulevard and Fitzgerald Road.
According to Rancho Cordova police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. It appears one vehicle ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle in the intersection.
Three people were hurt in the crash; one person suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital.
Southbound Sunrise Boulevard is closed at International Drive due to the crash. Expect traffic diversions for the next few hours, police say.
More information to come.