STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have identified a suspect in the shooting outside a Stockton bar that left a man dead.
The incident happened early Monday morning outside of Captain’s Anchor Bar along Thornton Road.
Stockton police say officers responded a little after 1:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Officers and then medics started performing life-saving measures on the man, but he was soon pronounced dead.
It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.
Tuesday, detectives identified a suspect wanted in connection to the case: 35-year-old Robert Gonzalez. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.
Detectives say Gonzalez could be driving a grey 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 8LYU526. He is most likely armed, detectives say.
Anyone who sees Gonzalez or his vehicle is asked to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.
The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.