(CBS13/CNN) — Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.
Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.
And while you’re at it, don’t forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!
Christmas Eve
CVS
Chick-fil-A — hours vary
Denny’s — open 24 hours
Dunkin’ — hours vary
IHOP — hours vary
Kohl’s — open until 6 p.m.
McDonalds — hours vary
Panera — hours vary
Raley’s/Bel Air/Nob Hill — open until 7 p.m.
Starbucks — hours vary
Taco Bell — hours vary
Target — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
US Post Office — hours vary
UPS stores — hours vary
Walgreens — most close at 12 a.m.
Walmart — open until 8 p.m.
Whole Foods — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day
CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed
Denny’s — open 24 hours
Dunkin‘ — hours vary
IHOP — hours vary
Starbucks — hours vary
Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location
