RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A stowaway cat that got stuck inside the engine of a car managed to make it all the way from the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento to Rancho Cordova before being discovered.
Earlier in December, animal control officers responded to the Costco parking lot after someone reported that a cat was stuck in an engine.
The cat was stuck to the point that some engine parts had to be disconnected to get to it.
But with the help of employees at the Costco tire center and Lee’s Automotive, officers were able to free the large orange tabby out safely.
Thanks to being microchipped, the cat was found to have come from the Pocket/Greenhaven area. Apparently, Oliver the cat had managed to get under the hood of a neighbor’s car and got a ride all the way to Rancho Cordova.
Oliver has since been reunited with his owner.