SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The CHP says it’s made hundreds of DUI arrests over the Christmas holiday.

Statewide, a 30-hour maximum enforcement period netted 271 arrests. The CHP also said at least 10 people were killed in crashes.

The agency plans to have a similar enforcement effort over New Year’s.

