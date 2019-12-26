Comments
RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Firefighters say a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Riverbank home on Thursday.
The scene was along Rose Brooke Court.
According to the Modesto Fire Department, one of the agencies who responded to help, firefighters found that a Christmas tree had gone up in flames inside the home.
Exactly how the tree caught fire is unclear, but crews worked quickly to mitigate the damage.
Still, the flames blackened part of the room where the tree was in.
No injuries were reported in the incident.