DENAIR (CBS13) – A review by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office has found the shooting of 15-year-old Carmen Mendez by a Ceres officer was justified.
The incident happened back on Aug. 18, 2018.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a man inside a car pulled out a gun near the skate area in Smyrna Park in Ceres.
RELATED: 15-Year-Old Killed In Ceres Officer-Involved Shooting
Someone called 911, but as police officers arrived at the park, they got another call that a car was involved in a hit-and-run at nearby Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road. Police said an elderly woman was injured. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness to the crash followed the suspect’s car, giving police dispatch location updates along the way.
Police then located the car and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit toward Hughson.
Police took over the chase and continued following the car for several miles into Hughson. It was at the intersection of Service and Sperry roads that authorities say the suspect got out of the car with a handgun.
READ: Full Review Of The Carmen Mendez Shooting By The Stanislaus DA
Officials said the lone Ceres police officer at the scene fired at Mendez, striking him at least once. Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Thursday, the DA’s office released their review of the incident. Their conclusion was that the shooting was justified.