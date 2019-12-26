ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested the man suspected of shooting another man after an apparent argument outside an Elk Grove apartment.
The incident happened back on Sunday morning along the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue.
Elk Grove police say a clerk had called 911 to report that a man with gunshot wounds had just shown up at the gas station. Officers and medics soon responded and found that the man had been shot in both the arm and leg.
That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Detectives were able to trace the shooting back to a nearby apartment building. Some sort of argument appears to have escalated into a shooting, detectives say. The victim also shot back at the suspect.
Monday, detectives arrested the suspect – 23-year-old Joshua McClure – after spotting him driving southbound on Highway 99 near 47th Avenue. A search of his car uncovered a loaded concealed firearm, police say.
McClure, who is said to be the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-girlfriend, has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. He is facing attempted homicide and firearms charges.