GALT (CBS13) – The third time was the charm for deputies who had been trying to catch a wanted suspect.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Holden had two warrants out for her arrest and was involved in two previous chases.
Then, on Christmas Day, a deputy spotted Holden’s car and tried to get her to pull over. Like the other times, she wouldn’t yield and instead led deputies on a high-speed chase for about three miles.
Near Highway 99 and Liberty Road in Galt, deputies say Holden’s car spun out of control. She was then arrested.
Holden has been booked in San Joaquin County Jail and is now facing three counts of felony evading law enforcement, along with the two warrants she had out for her arrest.