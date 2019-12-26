ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says a man barricaded himself inside a home in the 7100 block of Hazel Avenue Thursday afternoon.
A sheriff’s spokesperson, Tess Deterding, said there was a domestic disturbance at the home Wednesday night between a son and a mother. The mother was reportedly taken to an area hospital after an assault.
UPDATE: Suspect is inside residence and refusing commands to surrender to deputies. He is suspected of brutally beating his mother. Please continue to avoid area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 27, 2019
When she later returned home to pick up some of her belongings, the sheriff’s department said the son was also at the home and barricaded himself inside.
Deputies believe the man is alone inside the home.
The police activity is creating a big traffic impact on Hazel Avenue.
