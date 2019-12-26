Filed Under:Orangevale News, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says a man barricaded himself inside a home in the 7100 block of Hazel Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A sheriff’s spokesperson, Tess Deterding, said there was a domestic disturbance at the home Wednesday night between a son and a mother. The mother was reportedly taken to an area hospital after an assault.

When she later returned home to pick up some of her belongings, the sheriff’s department said the son was also at the home and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies believe the man is alone inside the home.

The police activity is creating a big traffic impact on Hazel Avenue.

This is a developing story. 

