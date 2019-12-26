Comments
MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – A hiker who was struck and killed by a fallen tree during a Christmas Eve visit to Muir Woods National Monument has been identified by authorities as a Minnesota man.
According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is Subhradeep Dutta, a 28-year-old from Edina, near Minneapolis. Authorities said Dutta was on a trail around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the tree fell and struck him. When emergency responders arrived, Dutta was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the man was among three people hiking in the area when at least five trees toppled onto the trail. The second person was struck by a fallen tree and was sent to the hospital for treatment, while a third person escaped unharmed.