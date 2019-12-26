Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters had to pull a person out of an apartment fire in south Sacramento on Thursday.
The incident happened at an apartment unit along the 2600 block 0of Meadowview Road.
According to Sacramento Fire, firefighters arrived at the scene and found an upstairs unit well-involved.
A victim was soon located in the unit. Firefighters pulled the victim, only identified as a man at this point, out of the unit. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames to one unit, but two other units suffered smoke damage.
Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point.