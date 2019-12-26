Comments
NEWMAN (CBS13) – Police officers spent part of their Christmas making the day a little brighter for a boy spending his first holiday without his dad.
Corporal Ronil Singh was killed in the line of duty the day after Christmas last year.
Ronil told his son he was going to grow up to be an officer. So on Christmas morning, the Newman Police Department helped him get a head start on his training.
Officers delivered the boy his own patrol car modeled after his father’s vehicle and wished the family a merry Christmas.
A candlelight memorial for Singh, marking one year since his death, will be held later on Thursday.