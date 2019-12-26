Comments
OAKDALE (CBS13) – Firefighters in the Modesto area were busy Christmas night battling back-to-back fires.
The first fire was reported around 7 p.m. at a home on Lambert Street in Modesto. Firefighters quickly got it under control. Investigators believe the fire was electrical in nature.
Just after that fire, firefighters responded to another fire on Cresta Way in Oakdale.
Firefighters say two people were displaced in the Cresta Way incident. Investigators believe an unattended candle is possibly to blame for starting the fire.
No injuries were reported in both incidents.