WOODLAND (CBS13) — Thieves stole two days’ worth of kettle donations from the Salvation Army Service Center in Woodland over the Christmas holiday.

In a news release, the Salvation Army said the center at 413 Main Street was broken into and vandalized sometime between late Christmas Eve and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The organization said thieves took $2,413 in donations and destroyed two doors.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Salvation Army said the Red Kettle Campaign donations fund community programs throughout the year, so the theft and costly damages will impact their community services.

