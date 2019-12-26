Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are working to clean up a diesel fuel spill after a tugboat sank at the Port of Stockton on Wednesday.
Crews from the Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) say an estimated 8,300 gallons diesel were on board when the tugboat sank. OSPR crews have deployed boom to capture an oil sheen above the ship and continue to monitor the area.
Divers have gone down and secured the fuel tanks. They will begin the process of bringing the tugboat to the surface on Saturday.
So far, OSPR has not observed any visibly oiled wildlife.