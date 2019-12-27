BODEGA BAY (CBS13) – For just the third time in nearly four decades, California wildlife officials say they’ve documented a 7-year-old fall-run Chinook salmon.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the fish was caught by a commercial salmon troller in July near Bodega Bay. The fish measured 36 inches long.
Most surprising to wildlife officials was the fish’s advanced age. While they have a reported maximum age of 9 years, officials say most California Central Valley Chinook salmon only live between two and five years.
Officials say only two other 7-year-old Chinook salmon have been captured in California fisheries over the past 38 years. More than 240,000 tags have been inspected in that time.
The fish originated from the Coleman National Fish Hatchery on the upper Sacramento River. It spawned back in 2012.
About 32 million fall-run Chinook salmon are produced at Central Valley hatcheries each year.