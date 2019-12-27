Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Yolo County District Attorney filed a felony embezzlement charge against a former Yolo County Office of Education (YCOE) employee on Friday.
Lori Perez, 32, is accused of using YCOE credit card for unauthorized personal purchased and falsifying mileage claims, resulting in a verified loss of more than $23,000 since 2014.
Perez started working for the YCOE in 2005. In the fall of 2018, the YCOE learned of potential embezzlement over the course of several years, prompting a joint investigation with the Woodland Police Department and YCOE.
Perez is due to be arraigned on Feb. 26.