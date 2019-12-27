



STOCKTON (CBS13) — The management at two Stockton malls took action after a melee between hundreds of juveniles Thursday night. These fights are becoming all too common on the day after Christmas.

On Friday, the Weberstown Mall put a parental escort policy into effect.

Kenvia Bockari saw the fights and walked away, but many teens did not, even after mall security and Stockton police broke up the melee. Instead, they moved across the street to Sherwood Mall. In the end, nobody was arrested but one person had to go to the hospital.

Mojeed Onipeed said the whole incident was embarrassing.

“It’s portraying Stockton as a ghetto place to be. It makes it seem like we don’t have a hold on our community.”

Signs posted at Weberstown mall on Friday morning banned unaccompanied minors at the shopping center.

“It should’ve been from the start. They should be over 18, there would be no problems,” said one woman.

Gloria Manzo agreed. “A lot of kids get pumped up with someone saying something about other kids and boom,” she said.

Malls across the area are dealing with this disturbing trend of teen violence. CBS13 called several malls in Sacramento, Stockton and Roseville to see what other preventative measures are being taken. Arden Fair closed early the day after Christmas this year after fights involving teens last year.

The Roseville Galleria says they have Roseville PD and hired extra police for holiday details. They even had a couple of mounted patrols in the parking lot this year, and have never had an issue with brawls.

Weberstown stepped up security with Stockton police patrols, but would not comment on any other measures. It’s a different story across the street at Sherwood Mall where management says they will not operate in fear. Even so, they put a similar policy banning minors without a parent or guardian in place.

Pat Dobson-Sherwood, the mall’s general manager said, “We are being proactive and that’s how we will do business every day because Stockton deserves a safe fun family-friendly place to dine and enjoy.”

That mall is already looking at strategies for next year, maybe an event designed to attract teens and give them something fun to do.

“We are going to have to find a way to engage this and not shy away from it because it seems to be reoccurring,” said Dobson-Sherwood.

A mall melee causing pause for people for a second holiday season. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a motive behind the brawl.