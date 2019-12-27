



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On average, 12 children across Sacramento County are homicide victims each year. But, in recent years, there’s been a major drop, and certain programs are getting all the credit.

City-funded pop-up events are part of an effort to give Sacramento kids something to do on a Friday night and keep them from getting into trouble on the streets.

“It’s really fun to just have a place to come here and bowl and eat food and enjoy myself,” participant Zay said.

“It’s people that’s their age coming to do the same thing as them and knowing that they don’t have to be outside doing something to get them in trouble,” pop-up participant Keonna King said.

Outreach efforts like this are being credited with the drop in homicides among children. It’s been two years since anyone younger than 18 has been murdered in the city of Sacramento. That’s something police say has not happened in more than 35 years.

READ: ‘Pop-Up’ Events Attract Sacramento Children, Families On Friday Nights

“It’s not a coincidence that we have not had a single youth homicide in two years, we pray that continues,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Les Simmons runs one of the pop-up programs out of his South Sacramento community center.

“Instead of being out on the street, they’re in a controlled environment,” Simmons said. “It gives them an alternative to it, a place to be around adults, around people who can help give them a safe environment.”

The city spends $1.3 million a year on the weekly pop-up events.

“You can not put a price on keeping thousands of young people safe,” Steinberg said.

“I think one point three is a small price to pay to stop violence,” Simmons said.

These are safe, fun activities designed and staffed by teens who learn valuable job skills. Thank you to @SHFCalifornia for making this program a reality. Let’s keep it going next year! pic.twitter.com/RCgtaIQIZm — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) December 28, 2019

Steinberg says it’s an accomplishment that should not be taken for granted.

“This is every bit as important as traditional public safety. Investing in young people, you can’t go wrong,” Steinberg said.

The city said more than 19,000 young people have participated in the events. City council members will discuss funding the program for another year.