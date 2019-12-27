SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A protest in South Sacramento outside a Sikh temple shut down traffic on Elk Grove Florin Road Friday night.
There was a major police presence in response to almost 50 protestors who were demonstrating against a prominent Sikh preacher that is in town from India.
Members of the church tell CBS13 his style of preaching is considered revolutionary and contradicts what the religion has been preaching for more than 100 years.
“Well everybody is hurt. A lot of cars got turned back, you know people were here with their families, nobody wants to get hurt. So they’re turning back and it’s hurtful. He comes once a year to preach here and this is what happens,” Arjan Hundal said.
Elk Grove Florin Road was reduced to one lane as the preacher left the temple.
Police say the protests remained peaceful.