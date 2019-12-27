Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they are looking for three teenaged boys who are suspected of attacking and robbing a man Thursday afternoon near San Joaquin and Church streets.
Stockton PD only described the suspects as Hispanic and between the ages of 13-15.
Police aid the suspects approached the man at around 6 p.m. in the area of Church and San Joaquin streets. The suspects are accused of attacking a man, 32, and taking off with his property.
No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information relevant to the incident is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.