STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they are looking for three teenaged boys who are suspected of attacking and robbing a man Thursday afternoon near San Joaquin and Church streets.

Stockton PD only described the suspects as Hispanic and between the ages of 13-15.

Police aid the suspects approached the man at around 6 p.m. in the area of Church and San Joaquin streets. The suspects are accused of attacking a man, 32, and taking off with his property.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

