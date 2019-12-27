Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Governor Gavin Newsom for not cleaning up San Francisco’s homeless problem.
In one tweet, he said “Nancy Pelosi’s district in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless and crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast, she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”