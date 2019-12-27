Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman and dog are dead after their car is broadsided by an oncoming truck in south Sacramento.
It happened around midnight on Orange Avenue, near Stockton Boulevard.
California Highway Patrol says a man was pulling out of a driveway when a truck slammed into his car.
The impact killed a woman and dog riding inside the car and sent the driver to the hospital with major injuries.
Officers say the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The driver’s name has not been released at this point.