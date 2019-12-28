SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pilot in a Hawaii helicopter crash that claimed seven lives on Thursday had ties to Stockton and Carmichael.

Paul Matero, 69, was born in Stockton and raised in Carmichael, where he moved when he was 12, according to his sister Susan Olsen. Matero was also a pilot for CBS13 in the early 80s.

Matero, a pilot with Safari Helicopters, was flying six people on a sightseeing tour on the island of Kauai on Thursday when the chopper went missing.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found in a remote area of Kokee, about 13 miles north of Hanapepe. Officials said they found six sets of remains and said there does not appear to be any survivors.

In addition to Matero, there were two families onboard the helicopter — a party of two and a party of four. A search for the body of the seventh and final victim continued on Saturday.

Olsen said her brother has lived in Kauai for about 14 years and planned to retire in the spring. He was set to turn 70 years old in January.

Following retirement, Matero had planned to move to Oregon to be closer to his four adult children — one of which lives in Oregon, two in the state of Washington and another in Vacaville.

Matero is survived by his four children, three grandchildren and his wife, Donna Dublin.

Preston Myers, the owner of Safari Helicopters, said in a statement, “The Safari Helicopter family, along with the broader community, mourn the loss of seven lives that were on Thursday’s sightseeing flight. We mourn with the family members of those who were lost in the tragic accident. Among those lost, is our Chief Pilot, Paul Matero. Paul was a seasoned member of our team with 12 years of experience on Kauai.”