SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who died after being hit by a truck while attempting to cross a highway in South Sacramento has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent as David McKenzie, 39.

McKenzie was attempting to cross the Highway 99 near Mack Road when he was struck by a Dodge pickup truck, CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident, officers said.

