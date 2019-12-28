  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PMCBS News Special: The Faces of Family Separation
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Southbound I-5 at Elk Grove Boulevard has been completely reopened after closing Saturday morning due to a fuel tanker crash.

The tanker leaked around 5,000 gallons of gasoline, and the California Highway Patrol says the clean-up is going to take a while as crews will have to dig up and remove the dirt that was contaminated by the fuel.

“The actual removal of the dirt and debris that is caused by this is gonna take days,” Sergeant Heath Scribner said.

The roadway initially reopened just before 5 a.m., but the Elk Grove Boulevard on/off-ramps remained closed.

The driver was not hurt. Authorities say the initial report was that the crash was caused by another car cutting over into the tanker’s lane.

All roadways, including the on/off-ramps, have been reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply