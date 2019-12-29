NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Few were disappointed at Boreal Resort as the snow prompted many to head into the new year while being on the mountain.

Erica Aispuro traveled with family from Monterey and was beaming as she finished a run down the hill.

“Absolutely perfect. Not windy, it was powder and it was perfect,” she said. “It was better than I expected, it was gorgeous.”

The winter storms didn’t quite hit the hill but for skiers and boarders, the conditions were what they were looking for.

“Better than I expected,” Lloyd Miller, of Marin County, said. “The clouds stayed over blocking the sun, no degradation of the snow at all.”

The road conditions on Interstate 80, while slick, were clear and gave motorist few problems with many stopping at the first sign of snow at Donner Summit.

Samuel Haye, of Sacramento, was entertaining his extended family from Mexico.

“We have family out here,” Haye said. “It’s their first time coming all the way from Mexico, just thought we’d show them around. They wanted to see the snow.”

There was plenty to play in and for some folks, it was reason to make the trip.

“We love this, it’s so beautiful, it’s so nice to bring the kids up here and the dogs,” Darlene Murphy said.

Many weekend travelers were thanking old man winter for giving visitors a show.