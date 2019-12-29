Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police are asking the public for help in locating a teenager who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Malachi Murray, 16, was last seen at around 9 a.m. riding his white Schwinn bike from south Davis toward the Yolo Causeway. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown curly hair and brown eyes.
Murray was last wearing a short-sleeve grey shirt with Christmas Snoopy on the front, a light brown fleece vest with black on the shoulders and red sweatpants with black rain boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Murray is asked to contact Davis PD at 530-747-5400.