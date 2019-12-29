REDDING (CBS13) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Redding on Saturday night.

The Redding Police Department said officers observed a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan near the Hilltop Drive and E. Palisades Avenue intersection just after 11 p.m. Police said the vehicle was driving through parking lots of closed businesses with the headlights off and were seemingly engaged in criminal activity.

After running the vehicle’s license plate, officers learned it was reported stolen to the Red Bluff Police Department. The vehicle fled southbound on Hilltop Drive after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspects drove southbound on Interstate 5 before exiting on North Street in Anderson. Police said the vehicle then turned on southbound Ventura Street and reentered I-5 southbound.

The vehicle contained three minors, including the 14-year-old driver — all between the ages of 11 and 15. Police said the van reached speeds of up to 114 miles per hour and ran multiple stop signs and red lights while crossing into oncoming traffic lanes.

The pursuit then made way into Cottonwood and the van traveled westbound on Bowman Road — where officers said the vehicle sustained left front tire damage and became disabled.

All three minors were taken into custody without incident, Redding PD said. The driver was booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evasion and reckless driving.

The other two children were found to be reported as runaways out of Shasta County an Red Bluff PD. Both were released to their parents and no charges are being filed on them.

Redding PD said the chase lasted 18 minutes and covered 21.5 miles.