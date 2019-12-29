Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The tugboat carrying 8,300 gallons of diesel that sank at the Port of Stockton on Wednesday has been pulled to the surface.
Crews are now pumping the water out of the boat, so it can float again.
An estimated 8,300-gallons of diesel fuel was on board the boat when it sank and is also being removed from the water.
The office of spill prevention and response is still monitoring the cleanup process.