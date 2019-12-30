SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new $50,000 reward for information in an unsolved Sacramento murder case.
Anthony Barajas was shot and killed back on June 28, 2015 while in the parking lot of a Home Depot along Meadowview Road. He had just gotten back from a quick trip to the store with his younger brother.
The shot came from a passing car and hit Barajas in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.
While some surveillance footage of the passing car boosted the investigation, the trail has since gone cold.
On Monday, Gov. Newsom announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in Barajas’ murder. It was part of two crime tip rewards the governor announced; the second was a 2011 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Fresno that left 26-year-old mother of two Sarah Roberts dead.
The governor’s office noted that Barajas didn’t have any prior criminal history and no motive for his killing has ever been identified.
Anyone with a tip for the Anthony Barajas case is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-0650.