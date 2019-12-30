Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — CHP says one passenger has died and another was injured in a crash on Sunset Avenue Monday night.
Officials are now searching for the driver, who left the scene.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday on Sunset Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers say the vehicle was going eastbound on Sunset when it left the road hit a guy wire for an unknown reason. The impact caused the vehicle to flip, ejecting a passenger.
CHP says the person who was ejected was killed after the car rolled on top of them.
Officers say the driver left the scene and a second passenger was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story.